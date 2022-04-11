Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

South Dakota State University named one of seven metaversities

As part of being named one of seven metaversities by VictoryXR, SDSU will receive 50 Meta Quest...
As part of being named one of seven metaversities by VictoryXR, SDSU will receive 50 Meta Quest 2 headsets for students this fall.(South Dakota State University)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota State University has been named one of seven metaversities by VictoryXR.

As a metaversity, SDSU will later roll out a digital twin, replica campus for students to attend whether they are on campus or learning remotely. In addition, SDSU will receive 50 Meta Quest 2 headsets for students this fall.

“The partnership with VictoryXR and Meta will allow SDSU to offer courses in the metaverse and become an institution at the forefront of VR in education,” said Greg Heiberger, an assistant professor and the College of Natural Sciences’ associate dean for academics and student success. “SDSU will have our beautiful campus green, the Coughlin Campanile, and numerous SDSU buildings and labs built to spec in the metaverse. These spaces will be available for multiple courses to have VR classes and labs starting in August.”

Heiberger added that SDSU faculty members will receive training from VictoryXR and the university’s Center for the Enhancement for Teaching and Learning and Instructional Design Services.

The partnership was funded, in part, by Meta Immersive Learning. Meta is providing the Quest 2 headsets during the proof of concept on each campus as well as funding for the digital twin buildouts. Each campus is built by VictoryXR on the EngageVR platform. To view a digital twin campus demo, click here.

“When the history of metaverse education is written, these are the schools that will be known as the metaverse pioneers,” said VictoryXR CEO, Steve Grubbs. “Remote learning is growing, and these schools have decided to look for something better than a Zoom class.”

Joining SDSU in this cohort are the following schools:
  • Morehouse College
  • University of Kansas School of Nursing
  • New Mexico State University
  • West Virginia University
  • University of Maryland Global Campus
  • Southwest Oregon Community College

Additional metaversities are scheduled to be announced in May.

Officials say, using either a virtual reality headset or a PC, students will enter the metacampus with other students and their professors. There, they will engage in classroom experiences like delving into human anatomy, history field trips through a time machine, or astronomy on a starship.

“SDSU was chosen to be a part of this elite cohort of campuses because of our faculty’s commitment to innovative, engaging, and research-supported educational pedagogy,” said Heiberger. “The work our faculty, staff, and alumni have conducted in the past year testing VR’s potential in the curriculum and our university’s implementation of VR in outreach and recruitment has placed SDSU at the top of the list of partners for VictoryXR and Meta. Because of the metaversity project, SDSU students will have the opportunity to engage in hands-on learning through VR on a digital twin of SDSU’s Brookings campus, led by SDSU’s premier faculty.”

Last year, accountancy firm PwC published research on the advantages of using VR for learning. The findings showed that 40% of VR learners are more confident in applying what they’ve been taught and 150% more engaged. In addition, VR was found to be 400% faster than classroom-based learning.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Targeted closures are statewide. “The emergency room in Sioux Falls, at the Sioux Falls VA,...
VA departments and clinics targeted for closure include Sioux Falls VA Emergency Room, Wagner Clinic and west river locations
Sunday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team
Active Weather Pattern Ahead
Kayla Karius will be the 11th women’s basketball head coach of the Coyotes.
Kayla Karius named South Dakota’s next women’s basketball coach
police lights
Police: Sioux Falls man faces charges after getting struck while jaywalking
The shelter said the dog is about 4 months old and stayed pinned to her owner’s legs while he...
Homeless teen surrenders dog because he can no longer care for her, shelter says

Latest News

Missouri River Pierre Waterfowl Refuge expansion rejected
Sioux Falls Mayoral Candidates Paul TenHaken (right), Taneeza Islam (center), and David...
Nearly $300,000 spent so far on Sioux Falls mayoral race
South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks
GFP, US Army Corps monitoring Lake Oahe; Making plans to maintain access
David Miller, picture by Pierre Police Department
Police gain custody after vehicle pursuit, Pierre man faces multiple charges