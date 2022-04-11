Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

What to know before voting in Tuesday’s Sioux Falls municipal election

File photo.
File photo.(WAFB)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls voters will decide on several important issues in Tuesday’s municipal election, including who the next mayor of the city will be.

Here’s a guide of what to know before heading to the polls on April 12:

When and where vote vote

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Where you vote depends on your home address. You can find your polling place on the Secretary of State’s website.

Mayoral election

Three candidates are vying for the top job in city government. Incumbent Paul TenHaken is being challenged by Taneeza Islam and David Zokaites.

Dakota News Now sat down with each of the candidates to get their takes on the city’s biggest issues. You can watch each of those interviews here. You can also watch a mayoral debate hosted by Dakota News Now and the Argus Leader here.

2022 candidates for Sioux Falls Mayoral Election
2022 candidates for Sioux Falls Mayoral Election(Dakota News Now)

City council

There are two races for at-large city council seats, which are voted on by residents citywide.

In the race for at-large “A,” incumbent Janet Brekke is being challenged by Sarah Cole and Bobbi Andera. For at-large “B,” Pam Cole and Rich Merkouris will vye for the seat currently occupied by Christine Erickson, who is term-limited.

Two district city council seats are also up for grabs. You can find out which district you live on this map, or you can also check on the Secretary of State’s website.

Cody Ingle and David Barranco are hoping to represent the Southeast District. Jim Burzynski, Emmett Reistroffer, and Curt Soehl are each running for the Central District seat. The current councilors in each of these districts - Rick Kiley (Southeast) and Curt Soehl (Central) - are both term-limited.

Learn about each of the candidates and their positions on the issues in our Meet the Candidates interviews.

Charter amendments

Voters will also decide on two amendments to the Sioux Falls City Charter. These changes were proposed by the city council, and require a majority vote to pass.

Charter Amendment A would increase the salary for both the mayor and city council members. The mayor’s salary would be raised from $137,800 to $165,000 while council member salary would be increased from $20,670 to $24,750.

Charter Amendment B gives the city council more say over the position of City Attorney, which is currently appointed and removed solely at the discretion of the mayor. Amendment B would require the legal officer to be approved by the city council, and it would also give the council the authority to fire them.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Targeted closures are statewide. “The emergency room in Sioux Falls, at the Sioux Falls VA,...
VA departments and clinics targeted for closure include Sioux Falls VA Emergency Room, Wagner Clinic and west river locations
Sunday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team
Active Weather Pattern Ahead
Kayla Karius will be the 11th women’s basketball head coach of the Coyotes.
Kayla Karius named South Dakota’s next women’s basketball coach
The shelter said the dog is about 4 months old and stayed pinned to her owner’s legs while he...
Homeless teen surrenders dog because he can no longer care for her, shelter says
A deadly robbery took place at the Lock Stock & Barrel shooting range sometime after 5:30 p.m....
3 family members killed in Georgia gun range shooting

Latest News

Anyone with information regarding a break-in near Redwood Falls, where multiple hand tools were...
Police: No injuries reported after gun fired in eastern Sioux Falls apartment
Eggs
How Bird Flu could impact local egg industries
police lights
Police: Sioux Falls man faces charges after getting struck while jaywalking
File photo.
Sioux Falls looking for artists for Storm Inlet Painting Project