What to know before voting in Tuesday’s Sioux Falls municipal election

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls voters will decide on several important issues in Tuesday’s municipal election, including who the next mayor of the city will be.

Here’s a guide of what to know before heading to the polls on April 12:

When and where vote vote

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Where you vote depends on your home address. You can find your polling place on the Secretary of State’s website.

Mayoral election

Three candidates are vying for the top job in city government. Incumbent Paul TenHaken is being challenged by Taneeza Islam and David Zokaites.

Dakota News Now sat down with each of the candidates to get their takes on the city’s biggest issues. You can watch each of those interviews here. You can also watch a mayoral debate hosted by Dakota News Now and the Argus Leader here.

City council

There are two races for at-large city council seats, which are voted on by residents citywide.

In the race for at-large “A,” incumbent Janet Brekke is being challenged by Sarah Cole and Bobbi Andera. For at-large “B,” Pam Cole and Rich Merkouris will vye for the seat currently occupied by Christine Erickson, who is term-limited.

Two district city council seats are also up for grabs. You can find out which district you live on this map, or you can also check on the Secretary of State’s website.

Cody Ingle and David Barranco are hoping to represent the Southeast District. Jim Burzynski, Emmett Reistroffer, and Curt Soehl are each running for the Central District seat. The current councilors in each of these districts - Rick Kiley (Southeast) and Curt Soehl (Central) - are both term-limited.

Learn about each of the candidates and their positions on the issues in our Meet the Candidates interviews.

Charter amendments

Voters will also decide on two amendments to the Sioux Falls City Charter. These changes were proposed by the city council, and require a majority vote to pass.

Charter Amendment A would increase the salary for both the mayor and city council members. The mayor’s salary would be raised from $137,800 to $165,000 while council member salary would be increased from $20,670 to $24,750.

Charter Amendment B gives the city council more say over the position of City Attorney, which is currently appointed and removed solely at the discretion of the mayor. Amendment B would require the legal officer to be approved by the city council, and it would also give the council the authority to fire them.

