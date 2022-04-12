Avera Medical Minute
4-year-old found dead in pond after wandering off from apartments, police say

The body of Kyuss Williams was found in a pond near a DeKalb County apartment complex.
By Emily Van de Riet and Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (WGCL/Gray News) - A frantic search for a 4-year-old Georgia boy ended early Tuesday morning after his body was recovered from a pond, police confirm.

The DeKalb County Police Department said Kyuss Williams wandered away from an apartment complex and was reported missing Monday evening. A search led investigators to discover the young boy’s body in a pond just behind the residence around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say they do not suspect foul play at this time and believe Kyuss may have drowned.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WGCL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

