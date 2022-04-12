Biden to allow widespread sale of E15 this summer

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Biden administration says it will suspend a federal rule that bars higher levels of ethanol in gasoline during the summer.

The move is intended to tamp down prices at the pump that have spiked during Russia’s war with Ukraine.

Most gasoline sold in the U.S. is blended with 10% ethanol. At President Joe Biden’s direction, the Environmental Protection Agency will issue an emergency waiver to allow widespread sale of 15% ethanol blend that is usually prohibited between June 1 and Sept. 15 because of concerns that it adds to smog in high temperatures.

Officials said the move would save drivers up to 10 cents per gallon at 2,300 gas stations that sell E15, as the high-blend ethanol is known.

Sen. John Thune (R, South Dakota) issued a statement commending the White House’s move, saying bioefuels are a “common-sense, readily available energy solution that should be utilized to their full potential.”

The move comes the same day Biden visited an ethanol plant in Menlo, Iowa. The facility was purchased by Sioux Falls-based POET in 2021.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.