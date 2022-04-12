Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Biden to allow widespread sale of E15 this summer

(KCRG)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Biden administration says it will suspend a federal rule that bars higher levels of ethanol in gasoline during the summer.

The move is intended to tamp down prices at the pump that have spiked during Russia’s war with Ukraine.

Most gasoline sold in the U.S. is blended with 10% ethanol. At President Joe Biden’s direction, the Environmental Protection Agency will issue an emergency waiver to allow widespread sale of 15% ethanol blend that is usually prohibited between June 1 and Sept. 15 because of concerns that it adds to smog in high temperatures.

Officials said the move would save drivers up to 10 cents per gallon at 2,300 gas stations that sell E15, as the high-blend ethanol is known.

Sen. John Thune (R, South Dakota) issued a statement commending the White House’s move, saying bioefuels are a “common-sense, readily available energy solution that should be utilized to their full potential.”

The move comes the same day Biden visited an ethanol plant in Menlo, Iowa. The facility was purchased by Sioux Falls-based POET in 2021.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Targeted closures are statewide. “The emergency room in Sioux Falls, at the Sioux Falls VA,...
VA departments and clinics targeted for closure include Sioux Falls VA Emergency Room, Wagner Clinic and west river locations
David Miller, picture by Pierre Police Department
Police gain custody after vehicle pursuit, Pierre man faces multiple charges
Karla Santi the Chief Executive Officer/Founder of Blend Interactive, Inc., Sioux Falls,
South Dakota district office announces 2022 Small Business Person of the Year
police lights
Police: Sioux Falls man faces charges after getting struck while jaywalking
Damian Lynn Schouten, Photo credit to Sioux County Attorney's Office
Boyden man sentenced to prison on assault with intent to commit sexual abuse

Latest News

New parents find support from Sanford Children’s CHILD Services New Arrivals classes
New parents find support from Sanford Children’s CHILD Services New Arrivals classes
Police arrest a Fort Wayne man Monday morning in New Orleans.
Officers report a ‘dangerous situation’ at Sioux Valley High School is now under control
Kay Flittie (submitted photo)
Endangered missing advisory issued for South Dakota woman
Boru Guye Wako, Jr, mug shot
Sioux Falls police arrested suspect allegedly involved in carjacking, car chase, and crash