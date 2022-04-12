Brookings hosts first public forum for next police chief

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It will be a long process until the next Brookings Police Chief is selected. But it’s got to start somewhere, and community members gave the consultants in charge of the search of finding candidates what they think is important to them, and important traits to have as the chief of police.

As current Police Chief Dave Erickson looks to retire, the process to find his replacement is under way. And the first public forum brought in a number of people with different ideas on what their community should see in their police department.

“We think it went very well, at least from my perspective. What was most important to us was getting that engagement with the community members.” said Meliora Consulting Co-Founder Mark Yokoyama.

Meliora Consulting, the firm hired to conduct the search, specializes in these types of public safety candidate searches. They welcomed the diversity of answers that people came with, noting that it helps them broaden and then narrow down their hunt for the right people for the job.

“We weren’t necessarily looking for one answer, that everybody had the same answer to a question. We actually wanted to explore the varying opinions. And that’s important in people expressing what their looking for in a police chief.” said Meliora Consulting Co-Founder Jackie Gomez-Whiteley.

The forum wasn’t just for community members to voice what they want different in the police department, but what’s going right as well.

“When we have forums and events like this where we’re looking for engagement from members of the community, we’re looking for not only what is of interest to them. But we’re also looking to build upon the current positive things that are occurring within the police department.” said Yokoyama.

It will be months yet before the community knows who the finalists are for chief of police. But the patience will be appreciated by Meliora, as the right candidates are vetted for Brookings.

“And once we’ve established that, then we can really formulate questions that go to the heart of some of the community concerns, some of the departmental concerns, some of the goals that the city manager is looking for.” said Gomez-Whiteley.

This first meeting with the public is one of the other groups that are being asked to voice what they want in the right candidate, along with city and police department leaders. The public will have another chance to voice their opinion when the finalists are announced some time in either July and August.

