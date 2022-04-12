Canaries’ new turf part of more major Birdcage upgrades

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A major renovation project is underway at The Birdcage.

The home of the Canaries is getting a remodel in the form of artificial turf for its infield, foul territory, and bullpens.

This marks the first time a surface other than natural grass will be used in the history of the facility.

The organization partnered with Kansas-based Mammoth Sports, which also is surfacing all of the 13 baseball, softball and multi-use fields at the Sanford Sports Complex.

Officials said the facility was due for more much-needed upgrades. In the year since new owners from True North Sports LLC bought the Birds, they have paid for a giant, new $500,000 videoboard, the technological equipment that comes with it, a $27,000 kids playground, a new pitch speed machine for fans to use during games, and upgrades to both the stadium’s bar areas.

But the improvements to the playing surface could be a literal game-changer, said new Canaries president Jack Fossand.

“Our players, our team needed it, plus the fans deserved it,” Fossand said. “We hadn’t done a big project on the playing surface of the Birdcage in quite a few years. and with everything, the winters in Sioux Falls as everybody knows, we needed to make a change.”

On the team’s most recent episode of its “Inside the Birdcage” podcast, sixth-year manager Mike Meyer said he has struggled with recruiting high-caliber infielders and pitchers to Sioux Falls because the old surface would be easily beaten up by the long winters, usage by college and amateur baseball teams when the Canaries weren’t playing, and a lack of available grounds crew maintenance. This would cause odd bounces that at the least led to errors and hurt players’ fielding percentages, and at worst caused injuries.

The new surface, a version of “field turf” will be grass-like and consistent, ensuring less chance of injury, lower maintenance costs, and the peace of mind for the club to welcome in more outside games and non-baseball events like the “I Love the 90′s Tour” on Aug. 5, featuring Vanilla Ice, Young M.C., Naughty by Nature and Ton Loc.

Fossand also said fans should expect significant upgrades in concessions — both variety and freshness — and the overall ballpark experience.

The Canaries will host 50 home games, with the home opener slated for Friday, May 20.

