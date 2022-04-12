Endangered missing advisory issued for South Dakota woman

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities are asking for help locating a Sioux Falls woman who has been reported missing.

Sixty-year-old Kay Flittie was last seen on April 5 when she left Sioux Falls to visit a relative in Arkansas, officials say.

A family member received a call from Kay later in the afternoon on April 5 that originated from a rural area in Hanson County, South Dakota. Hanson County is west of Sioux Falls, and would be out of the way on the route to Arkansas.

Around the same time, law enforcement began receiving reports of a woman walking on the shoulder of the road in that area appearing confused. Authorities were unable to make contact with Kay, but did recover her car.

There has been no contact with Kay since April 5. She did not arrive at her destination.

Kay is about 5′7″ tall with light brown/blond hair. Anyone who sees her or has information about her whereabouts is asked to call 605-367-7000.

