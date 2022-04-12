Avera Medical Minute
‘Junkin’ Market Days’ indoor shopping event comes to Sioux Falls April 22-23

People attending the 'Junkin' Market Days' event.
People attending the 'Junkin' Market Days' event.(Aaron Walling/KVLY)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Junkin’ Market Days two-day indoor market is coming to Sioux Falls with unique products from vendors in a six-state area.

The event will take place on Friday, April 22, from 4– 8 p.m. and Saturday, April 23, from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. at W. H. Lyon Fairgrounds.

Tickets are $5 per person and can be purchased online and at the door.

The event features over 150 booths of Repurposed, Rustic, Shabby Chic, Farmhouse, Vintage, and One-Of-A-Kind finds.

Junkin’ Market Days was founded in 2021, and after the success of the first market in Sioux Falls, SD, the event expanded to Fargo, ND, and Rochester, MN.

The event attracts thousands of customers that are shopping for the upcoming Spring season and supporting small businesses.

Learn more at JunkinMarketDays.com.

