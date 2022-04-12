Kayla Karius introduced as 11th head coach in South Dakota women’s basketball history

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As first an assistant for Travis Traphagen at Sioux Falls, and then an assistant for Dawn Plitzuweit in Vermillion, Kayla Karius got a good look at how successful South Dakota women’s basketball has become at the Division One level.

And now it’s her job to continue and build on it.

Karius was officially introduced today as the 11th head coach in USD women’s basketball history.

Formerly Kayla Tetschlag when she was at USD the first time she, ironically, came to Vermillion as a part of her predecessor Plitzuweit’s first staff in 2016 after her stint at USF.

Before leaving for Wisconsin in 2018 she was a key recruiter who brought in players that would be the foundation of four consecutive NCAA Tournament trips, including this year’s run to the Sweet 16.

It gave her a pretty good idea of what it takes to win at South Dakota, and what she’d like to add to the program as well.

