Kruz Perrott-Hunt returning to Coyotes

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One of the top players on the South Dakota men’s basketball team has elected to exit the transfer portal and stay in Vermillion.

Kruz Perrott-Hunt announced on Twitter tonight that he will stay with the Coyotes this coming season, joining fellow backcourt starter Mason Archambault who did the same last week.

New head coach Eric Peterson retains the leading scorer from last year’s USD team as Perrott-Hunt averaged 15 points per game.

He has two years of eligibility left.

