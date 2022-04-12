Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Minnesota Lynx draft USD’s Hannah Sjerven

First player in Coyote program history to be selected in WNBA Draft
By Zach Borg and Britni Smith
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 11:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota women’s basketball player Hannah Sjerven was selected as the 28th overall pick of the WNBA Draft Monday night by the Minnesota Lynx.

Sjerven becomes the first-ever Coyote women’s basketball player to be selected in the WNBA Draft. The Coyotes qualified for the NCAA Tournament all four seasons she was on the court, reaching the Sweet 16 for the first time in program history her senior year.

A 6-foot-3 center from Rogers, Minnesota, Sjerven joins a Lynx program that won four WNBA Championships from 2011 to 2017.

Sjerven saw her stock rise following the Coyotes’ 2022 NCAA Tournament run. She faced three first-round draft picks and one second-rounder in three games – No. 2 NaLyssa Smith (Baylor), No. 3 Shakira Austin (Ole Miss), No. 10 Queen Egbo (Baylor) and No. 15 Naz Hillmon (Michigan). Sjerven averaged 17.8 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.2 steals in the month of March, leading the Coyotes to the team’s third-straight Summit League Tournament crown and the NCAA Tournament’s Sweet 16.

Sjerven was a three-time Summit League Defensive Player of the Year, three-time all-Summit League first team, four-time Summit all-tournament team and a finalist for the 2021 Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year. South Dakota’s all-time blocks leader, Sjerven also finishes her career ranked in the top-10 at USD in scoring, rebounding and steals.

Preseason workouts for Sjerven and the Lynx are expected to begin next week. Minnesota’s season opener is at Seattle on May 6. The home opener is scheduled for 7 p.m. May 8 against the Washington Mystics.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Targeted closures are statewide. “The emergency room in Sioux Falls, at the Sioux Falls VA,...
VA departments and clinics targeted for closure include Sioux Falls VA Emergency Room, Wagner Clinic and west river locations
David Miller, picture by Pierre Police Department
Police gain custody after vehicle pursuit, Pierre man faces multiple charges
police lights
Police: Sioux Falls man faces charges after getting struck while jaywalking
Karla Santi the Chief Executive Officer/Founder of Blend Interactive, Inc., Sioux Falls,
South Dakota district office announces 2022 Small Business Person of the Year
Sunday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team
Active Weather Pattern Ahead

Latest News

Minnesota Lynx draft USD's Hannah Sjerven
Rozelyn (left) & Jocelyn (right) are our Karl's TV & Appliance Athletes of the Week
Carrillo’s sister act a hit with Jackrabbit softball
Speaks to Dakota News Now after signing to play at SDSU
SDSU coaches & Frost Arena atmosphere made big impression on Mors
Coyotes top scorer from 2021-22 season returning
Kruz Perrott-Hunt returning to Coyotes