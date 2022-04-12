Officers report a ‘dangerous situation’ at Sioux Valley High School is now under control

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Brookings County Sheriffs’ Office reported a dangerous incident with a student that took place around 9:45 a.m. at Sioux Valley High School is now under control.

In a letter to the parents, the superintendent of Sioux Valley Schools, Laura K. Schuster said, “We had a dangerous situation ith a high school student here at school in which we had to call a ‘shelter in place’ for all students and staff. Law enforcement was called, is on the scene, and the situation is under control. ALL STUDENTS ARE SAFE.”

