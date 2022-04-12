Police: Woman claims held against her will, man faces multiple charges

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police reported an incident where a woman called claiming she was being held against her will, and the suspect is now in custody for multiple other charges.

According to the Sioux Falls Police Department, a woman called police from northeast Sioux Falls Monday morning around 9:20 a.m, saying that she was being held against her will by her roommate, adding that she was afraid of him and that he always carries a gun. This started as a dispute between the 38-year-old victim and her roommate, who threatened to harm her.

Reports say the woman was able to leave the house and a large number of officers arrived at the home trying to convince the suspect to come out, which he eventually did without incident. After he was taken into custody for aggravated assault, officers found that the car parked in front of the home, which the suspect had keys to, had been reported stolen. Inside that stolen vehicle (reported on Feb. 14th of this year), officers found a stolen handgun (reported in 2018), meth, and 4 small bags of marijuana containing 15-30g each.

Although the suspect had threatened the victim, police found that he had not been holding her against her will, so he did not receive a kidnapping charge. Adam Tesch, 42, from Sioux Falls, was arrested for aggravated assault, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of stolen property and possession of controlled substances/ paraphernalia.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.