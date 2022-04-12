Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Police: Woman claims held against her will, man faces multiple charges

Adam Tesch mug shot
Adam Tesch mug shot(Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police reported an incident where a woman called claiming she was being held against her will, and the suspect is now in custody for multiple other charges.

According to the Sioux Falls Police Department, a woman called police from northeast Sioux Falls Monday morning around 9:20 a.m, saying that she was being held against her will by her roommate, adding that she was afraid of him and that he always carries a gun. This started as a dispute between the 38-year-old victim and her roommate, who threatened to harm her.

Reports say the woman was able to leave the house and a large number of officers arrived at the home trying to convince the suspect to come out, which he eventually did without incident. After he was taken into custody for aggravated assault, officers found that the car parked in front of the home, which the suspect had keys to, had been reported stolen. Inside that stolen vehicle (reported on Feb. 14th of this year), officers found a stolen handgun (reported in 2018), meth, and 4 small bags of marijuana containing 15-30g each.

Although the suspect had threatened the victim, police found that he had not been holding her against her will, so he did not receive a kidnapping charge. Adam Tesch, 42, from Sioux Falls, was arrested for aggravated assault, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of stolen property and possession of controlled substances/ paraphernalia.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Targeted closures are statewide. “The emergency room in Sioux Falls, at the Sioux Falls VA,...
VA departments and clinics targeted for closure include Sioux Falls VA Emergency Room, Wagner Clinic and west river locations
David Miller, picture by Pierre Police Department
Police gain custody after vehicle pursuit, Pierre man faces multiple charges
Karla Santi the Chief Executive Officer/Founder of Blend Interactive, Inc., Sioux Falls,
South Dakota district office announces 2022 Small Business Person of the Year
police lights
Police: Sioux Falls man faces charges after getting struck while jaywalking
Damian Lynn Schouten, Photo credit to Sioux County Attorney's Office
Boyden man sentenced to prison on assault with intent to commit sexual abuse

Latest News

Boru Guye Wako, Jr, mug shot
Sioux Falls police arrested suspect allegedly involved in carjacking, car chase, and crash
Statehouse Reporter Austin Goss shares an image of votes cast in the South Dakota House of...
South Dakota House votes to impeach Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg
Sioux Falls Pride Parade 2019
Sioux Falls Pride announces new location for festival & parade
Poison concerns
Avoiding possible poison exposure