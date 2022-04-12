Avera Medical Minute
Scholar of the Week: Milbank senior passionate about music and teaching

By Alexandra Todd
Published: Apr. 12, 2022
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Hattie Muellenbach is a senior at Milbank High School.

“Right now my favorite subject is band and I’m taking American Sign Language,” said Hattie Muellenbach.

She has an impressive GPA of 4.12 and is a member of the Honor Society and Milbank Student Council.

“I really surround myself with other people who are dedicated to getting their work done and that helps motivates me to get my work done as well,” said Hattie.

“Hattie’s one of those unique individuals that whenever I need something, she’s the first one to step up, if I need an opinion, like how do we do this activity, she’s there. She always has a smile on her face even when she is majorly stressed out. Everything is just going to be fine. She’s one of those students you can just sit down and talk to,” said Milbank Agriculture Education teacher Jerry Janisch.

She grew up loving music and can play nearly seven instruments.

“I plan to attend the University of Mary in Bismarck North Dakota for catholic studies and music performance,” said Hattie.

She wants to help and teach others.

“I never thought I wanted to be a teacher when I was younger, but now that I have grown up and gotten more into music and my faith, teaching is really important,” said Hattie.

Hattie enjoys using her leadership skills.

“I would say the main thing, the two main things are leadership and character. I’ve learned to do public speaking and am more comfortable with that now. And just taking the lead, when a group of people is asked to do something, to step up and get them all organized,” said Hattie.

Hattie plans to enjoy the rest of her senior year and is excited to pursue her passion for music and teaching.

For being Scholar of the Week, Hattie will receive a $250 scholarship from Whetstone Valley Electric Cooperative, which is a Touchstone Energy Cooperative.

