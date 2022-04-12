SDSU coaches & Frost Arena atmosphere made big impression on Mors

MADISON, WI (Dakota News Now) - Matthew Mors officially signed his letter of intent to play at South Dakota State next season, a deal that seemed to be sealed once he got a look at the frenzied Frost Arena atmosphere during women’s basketball’s WNIT title run.

Though he grew up a highly touted prep star in Yankton, and went to Summit League Tournament games regularly, Mors had never attended a game at Frost Arena until he went to several of the Jackrabbit women’s WNIT games.

The frenzy of capacity games at Frost certainly got him even more pumped up at the thought of playing for SDSU, as did Jackrabbit coaches reaching out to him almost immediately after he was eligible upon entering the transfer portal from Wisconsin.

Mors will have four years of eligibility at SDSU after redshirting with the Badgers and will be able to play immediately.

