SDSU Students Raise Awareness for Colorectal Cancer in Brookings

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Local SDSU students created a campaign to raise awareness for colorectal cancer in the Brookings community and today they hosted a fundraiser at Cubby’s, a local bar and grill.

Colorectal cancer is one of the most preventable forms of cancer and some local SDSU students took it upon themselves to spread awareness in some unlikely ways here in Brookings.

The campaign was inspired by an SDSU professor who experienced a loss due to colorectal cancer.

“The inspiration the BCCAP (Brookings Colorectal Cancer Awareness Program) came from one of our professor Marina Hendricks, her finance’ died from colorectal cancer in 2002. And so ever since then she wanted to spread awareness of colorectal cancer and she wanted to bring that to the SDSU and Brookings community. “said Colette Gannon, SDSU Student.

To catch the attention of the town these students used some interesting tactics that included dressing up in a colon costume and visiting local businesses.

“We’ve have had our mascot; captain colon makes appearances around the Brookings community. It’s kind of a comedic take on spreading awareness had drawn a lot of attention to our cause.” said Gannon.

Another part of their campaign was hosting a fundraising booth at Cubby’s Bar & Grill in Brookings to target not only the community but specifically college students.

“We thought Cubby’s is the perfect place. It’s super well-known in Brookings and we just thought it would be the perfect place to hold the event. “said Gannon.

The event definitely caught the eye of college students in the community says student, Emma Avery SDSU Student

“I was here at Cubby’s with my friend because we both go to South Dakota State and when we were here, we noticed that someone came in with a colon costume and so we decided to check it out and see what they had going on. Said Emma Avery, SDSU Student

For more information on the event and how you can prevent colorectal cancer you can can follow the link at brookingsccap.org

