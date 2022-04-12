Severe storms, rain, snow possible today

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We have a little bit of rain that’s moving through the region this morning. We’ll see that continue to move to the north and get a break heading into this afternoon. Highs will range from the 50s in the north to the 60s in the south. The wind will pick up as this system moves through with gusts around 40 mph possible. Chances of more rain will develop this evening and tonight with some thunderstorms possible south and east of Sioux Falls. There is a slight to enhanced risk of severe weather across northwestern Iowa. The main threats will be for large hail and damaging wind gusts. The tornado risk will be higher in northwestern Iowa.

The window of time for this to occur will be between 5:00 and 10:00 PM on Tuesday. As colder air works its way in on the backside of the storm system, rain will turn into snowfall Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. The heaviest snow will be found in northwestern South Dakota where blizzard conditions are likely. Much of the immediate Dakota News Now coverage area won’t see much for snowfall except for the threat for 1 to 3 inches in northern South Dakota. Blizzard Warnings are set to go into effect for some of our far northwestern counties with High Wind Warnings for most of central and northern South Dakota set to go into effect later today. Wind gusts up to 55 mph will be possible with this system as it slides through.

Some light precipitation will continue on Thursday with windy conditions lingering. Temperatures will only be in the 40s for highs with lows in the 20s. Friday will be mostly cloudy as the precipitation finally wraps up for all of us as windy conditions linger. This upcoming weekend for Easter we’re tracking another rain/snow chance for Easter Sunday itself.

