Sioux Falls police arrested suspect allegedly involved in carjacking, car chase, and crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Officers are looking for one of two suspects who followed a man, stole his car, and then led police on a vehicular chase and crashed into two cars while running a red light.

According to the Sioux Falls Police Department, Saturday night, a man was driving through Sioux Falls when he noticed a vehicle following him. When he stopped in at a street in central Sioux Falls and got out of his car, two men exited the following vehicle and began accusing the victim of crimes he had not committed. One of the two suspects then got into the victim’s vehicle and drove away while the other suspect drove away in the vehicle they had both came in.

Officers saw the suspect vehicle last night around 7:45 p.m. When they tried to pull the car over, the vehicle took off and a pursuit started around eastern Sioux Falls. The suspect vehicle ran multiple stop signs and red lights during the pursuit, and when it ran a red light in eastern Sioux Falls, it crashed into two vehicles. The driver of one of the vehicles had a shoulder injury, and the other driver was not injured. Officers arrested the suspect driver and found meth and a stolen handgun (reported in March of this year) in the suspect vehicle.

Reports say 36-year-old Boru Guye Wako, Jr, from Sioux Falls, was arrested for aggravated eluding, possession of stolen property, committing a felony with a firearm, possession/distribution of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia

Police are still looking for the other suspect from Saturday night’s crime.

Damage estimates for the suspect’s vehicle are $5,000, the driver who sustained an injury in the crash has damages to their 2015 Toyota RAV4 estimated at $3,000, and the other car that was hit, a 97 Chevy Blazer, also has approximately $3,000 in damages.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.