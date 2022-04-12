Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Sioux Falls police arrested suspect allegedly involved in carjacking, car chase, and crash

Police are still looking for the second suspect
Boru Guye Wako, Jr, mug shot
Boru Guye Wako, Jr, mug shot(Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Officers are looking for one of two suspects who followed a man, stole his car, and then led police on a vehicular chase and crashed into two cars while running a red light.

According to the Sioux Falls Police Department, Saturday night, a man was driving through Sioux Falls when he noticed a vehicle following him. When he stopped in at a street in central Sioux Falls and got out of his car, two men exited the following vehicle and began accusing the victim of crimes he had not committed. One of the two suspects then got into the victim’s vehicle and drove away while the other suspect drove away in the vehicle they had both came in.

Officers saw the suspect vehicle last night around 7:45 p.m. When they tried to pull the car over, the vehicle took off and a pursuit started around eastern Sioux Falls. The suspect vehicle ran multiple stop signs and red lights during the pursuit, and when it ran a red light in eastern Sioux Falls, it crashed into two vehicles. The driver of one of the vehicles had a shoulder injury, and the other driver was not injured. Officers arrested the suspect driver and found meth and a stolen handgun (reported in March of this year) in the suspect vehicle.

Reports say 36-year-old Boru Guye Wako, Jr, from Sioux Falls, was arrested for aggravated eluding, possession of stolen property, committing a felony with a firearm, possession/distribution of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia

Police are still looking for the other suspect from Saturday night’s crime.

Damage estimates for the suspect’s vehicle are $5,000, the driver who sustained an injury in the crash has damages to their 2015 Toyota RAV4 estimated at $3,000, and the other car that was hit, a 97 Chevy Blazer, also has approximately $3,000 in damages.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Targeted closures are statewide. “The emergency room in Sioux Falls, at the Sioux Falls VA,...
VA departments and clinics targeted for closure include Sioux Falls VA Emergency Room, Wagner Clinic and west river locations
David Miller, picture by Pierre Police Department
Police gain custody after vehicle pursuit, Pierre man faces multiple charges
Karla Santi the Chief Executive Officer/Founder of Blend Interactive, Inc., Sioux Falls,
South Dakota district office announces 2022 Small Business Person of the Year
police lights
Police: Sioux Falls man faces charges after getting struck while jaywalking
Damian Lynn Schouten, Photo credit to Sioux County Attorney's Office
Boyden man sentenced to prison on assault with intent to commit sexual abuse

Latest News

New parents find support from Sanford Children’s CHILD Services New Arrivals classes
New parents find support from Sanford Children’s CHILD Services New Arrivals classes
Police arrest a Fort Wayne man Monday morning in New Orleans.
Officers report a ‘dangerous situation’ at Sioux Valley High School is now under control
Biden to allow widespread sale of E15 this summer
Kay Flittie (submitted photo)
Endangered missing advisory issued for South Dakota woman