Sioux Falls Pride announces date, new location for festival & parade

Sioux Falls Pride Parade 2019
Sioux Falls Pride Parade 2019(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Pride has a new location and parade route for this year’s summer pride festival.

Tuesday, the organization announced it will hold its annual festival at the 8th & Railroad Center from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm on June 18th.

This year’s parade will travel down 8th Street from Dakota Avenue to the festival grounds.

The growth of the festival made its longtime home at Terrace Park no longer an option.

The festival was held at Cherapa Place in 2021, but that site is no longer available because of construction.

The Sioux Falls Pride organization worked with the City of Sioux Falls and the 8th & Railroad Center to secure an accessible downtown location for this year’s events.

Sioux Falls Pride holds its celebrations in June each year as a part of Pride Month, often on the third weekend.

The event is family-friendly and includes a kids’ corner during the festival and a drag storytime in the morning.

It also includes a beer garden and an Afterparty later in the evening for people over 21 years of age.

Other pride events are planned throughout the month of June. You can find more information on the Sioux Falls Pride website.

This year’s celebration will take place on the same weekend as Juneteenth. You can find out more information about local Sioux Falls Juneteenth celebrations here.

