Why is voter turnout typically lower for city elections?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - If the 2018 Sioux Falls city election is an accurate predictor, more than 80 percent of people who live in the city won’t exercise their right to determine who the city’s next mayor will be.

Four years ago, just 17 percent of the population cast a mayoral vote in both the primary and runoff elections. More than twice that percentage of people (38%) in Minnehaha and Lincoln counties voted for governor that November.

And almost three times as many (47%) voted in the 2020 presidential and U.S. Senate and House of Representative elections.

So, why are we far more likely to turn out for who we send to Washington and Pierre than than who we send to city hall?

Former city councilor Vernon Brown gave two main reasons — money spent by candidates, and therefore the exposure we get to them.

”The election process on the federal level is oftentimes a year ahead of time,” Brown said. “You’re bombarded with commercials and fundraisers and things in your mailbox. There isn’t that much campaign money in a local election. It’s not in front of us as much.”

Augustana University political science professor Dr. Emily Wanless said the media plays a big role and places a far bigger emphasis on federal elections, giving local voters less to consume for city elections.

”When there’s less information about the election, less information about the candidates, less information about what these positions do, people either don’t think it’s important or don’t know,” Wanless said. “And if we don’t know, we don’t feel comfortable voting. But ultimately, with a lack of attention placed on these elections, people aren’t turning out.”

Wanless, who has lived in Sioux Falls for 10 years and also resided in Georgia, Montana, and South Carolina, said low local election turnout is common all over the country, especially when those races are not on a November ballot in presidential election years.

Both political experts agreed this is unfortunate, because they feel local government has a far larger impact on our daily lives than decisions the president and members of Congress make.

”We’re using water, then we get in our car and get on the streets,” Brown said. “If we have to call an emergency service, or, on the school side, we’re taking our kids to school. Before we’re even getting to work, we are tapping into what local government does everyday. It impacts our every move. And, unfortunately, people don’t see that.”

Better roadways, affordable housing, local crime rates should be more at the forefront of people’s minds, Wanless said.

“Whether or not to put a bridge on this cross street or that cross street is not as sexy, it’s not as motivating to get someone out to the polls,” Wanless said. “But if you look at it, Sioux Falls has (about) a $650 million budget. That’s no small chunk of change. I mean, that’s your tax dollars.

“These are the decisions that are being made by the people we’re voting on tomorrow, and so it’s really unfortunate that the issues impacting daily lives are getting the least amount of attention by voters.”

Both experts agreed that most people are far more consumed by more heavily-covered issues like the pandemic and the war in Ukraine — and their trickle-down effect on gas prices — and more polarizing topics both South Dakota and national politicians wield, like, most recently, abortion, transgender rights, and critical race theory.

Those wedge issues stoke more fire in voters, Brown said. And the spark is ignited by governors, U.S. congressional members, and future presidential candidates looking hit nerves and gain votes.

“There’s a lot of marketing at the federal level for fear and anger right now,” Brown said. “We don’t see that on the local level, so that doesn’t drive voters to the polls.”

Naturally, the politicians and issues that more easily divide a populous are also far more identifiable with their party affiliation than local leaders. Wanless said the top reason most voters choose a candidate in state and local elections is if there is an “R” or “D” next to its name on the ballot.

That is not the case in city elections, because they are dubbed “non-partisan.” This may also contribute to why people don’t rush to vote.

While Wanless said the media plays a major role in amplifying the polarizing issues and personalities, Brown, a former Sioux Falls TV reporter who has lived in the city for over 30 years, said the mainstream local media here has covered local city elections and topic thoroughly during this short city election season.

Dakota News Now has provided plenty of resources for Sioux Falls voters on this website, including the hour-long Sioux Falls mayoral debate from last week.

”It’s on us as voters to put a little skin in the game,” Brown said. “Do our research. Put a little time to figuring out what the issues are and who best aligns with solutions for us.”

