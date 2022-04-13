5 deaths reported in South Dakota’s weekly COVID-19 update

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Active coronavirus cases continue to decline but hospitalizations rose slightly in South Dakota’s latest COVID-19 report.

The Department of Health released its weekly update on Wednesday. Officials reported five additional coronavirus deaths, including one person in their 40s, two in their 60s, and two over age 80.

Health officials said there were 127 new cases in the state, compared to 139 in the previous week’s report. Active cases fell 72 to 416, the lowest since last July.

Current hospitalizations rose by six to 41, though this number remains well below what the state was experiencing early in 2022.

