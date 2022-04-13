All Sioux Falls city election results in; No races headed to runoff

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - All the ballots for the 2022 Sioux Falls municipal election have been counted, and there will be no need for a runoff election despite two races with three candidates.

Mayor Paul TenHaken easily won reelection, claiming 73% of the vote. While his victory was expected, many of the city council races were less clear.

In the race for the “At-Large A” seat in City Council, Sarah Cole defeated incumbent Sarah Brekke and fellow challenger Bobbie Andera. Cole received 53% of the vote - just over the 50% vote required to avoid a runoff.

It was a similar story in the central district, where Curt Soehl won 52% of the vote against challengers Emmet Reistroffer and Jim Burzynski.

The closest race of the night was for the “At-Large B” seat. Rich Merkouris took home 53% of the vote, narrowly defeating his sole challenger, Pam Cole.

Meantime, David Barranco claimed the other city council seat up for grabs, defeating Cody Ingle with 59% of the vote to represent the southeast district.

There was confusion earlier Tuesday night after the city’s election website showed none of the candidates in either three-party race claiming over 50% of the vote after 100% of precincts were tallied. City Clerk Tom Greco said the website was slow to update the percentage of total votes won. He confirmed there would be no need for a runoff.

Voters also had to decide on two city charter amendments. Amendment A, which would have increased the salary for both the mayor and city council members, was voted down by a 53% to 47% margin. Amendment B, which gave the city council more authority over the position of city attorney, passed with 57% approval.

Voter turnout was just under 25%, according to city data.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.