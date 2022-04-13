Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Designated dropoff sites assigned for yard clean-up items

Green Leaf Landscaping works on a yard in Springfield
Green Leaf Landscaping works on a yard in Springfield(KY3)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The City of Sioux Falls announced that the citywide spring cleanup this year starts April 16, and will run through May 29, 2022.

Authorities say a drop-off site will be available at the W. H. Lyon Fairgrounds for any yard clean-up items, native grass trimmings, lawn thatch, flowerbed cleanup, leaves, and branches smaller than three inches in diameter. Drop off at the Sioux Falls Regional Sanitary Landfill will also be available at no charge over that same time frame. The Landfill will be operating under summer hours from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Drop-off locations include W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds and Sioux Falls Regional Sanitary Landfill.

For more information, please contact the Sioux Falls Regional Sanitary Landfill at 605‑367‑8162. General information regarding Sanitary Landfill can be found at SiouxFalls.Org/Public-Works/Landfill.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Statehouse Reporter Austin Goss shares an image of votes cast in the South Dakota House of...
South Dakota House votes to impeach Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg, 36 to 31
Sioux Falls Mayoral Candidates Paul TenHaken (right), Taneeza Islam (center), and David...
2022 Sioux Falls election results
Adam Tesch mug shot
Police: Woman claims held against her will, man faces multiple charges
Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken speaks on April 12, 2022, following his reelection victory.
TenHaken wins the 2022 Sioux Falls mayoral election
School lockdown generic photo.
UPDATE: Student with knife triggered shelter-in-place at Sioux Valley High School

Latest News

Nathan Nelson mugshot
Man gets 2 years for multistate motorized golf cart thefts
Don and Harriet Scott give back to Augustana College
Augustana University to launch social work program named after former director
walking
Benefits of walking
Snowplows on the move in Williston
Closures remain in effect as blizzard continues in North Dakota