Designated dropoff sites assigned for yard clean-up items

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The City of Sioux Falls announced that the citywide spring cleanup this year starts April 16, and will run through May 29, 2022.

Authorities say a drop-off site will be available at the W. H. Lyon Fairgrounds for any yard clean-up items, native grass trimmings, lawn thatch, flowerbed cleanup, leaves, and branches smaller than three inches in diameter. Drop off at the Sioux Falls Regional Sanitary Landfill will also be available at no charge over that same time frame. The Landfill will be operating under summer hours from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

For more information, please contact the Sioux Falls Regional Sanitary Landfill at 605‑367‑8162. General information regarding Sanitary Landfill can be found at SiouxFalls.Org/Public-Works/Landfill .

