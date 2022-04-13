Avera Medical Minute
Closures remain in effect as blizzard continues in North Dakota

Snowplows on the move in Williston
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 9:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - The North Dakota Capitol and other state facilities, along with scores of schools, government offices and interstates remained closed Wednesday as a blizzard continued to bear down on the state.

A blizzard warning issued by he National Weather Service remained in effect through Thursday for most of western and central North Dakota where up to 2 feet was expected.

Interstate 94 from the Montana border to Jamestown, a distance of about 260 miles remained closed because of treacherous travel conditions. Gov. Doug Burgum directed the state closures and noted that the Emergency Operations Center has been activated.

