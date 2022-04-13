Dave & Buster’s opens to excited Sioux Falls community

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dave & Buster’s opening in Sioux Falls has been a long time coming as people have been anxiously waiting for over two years.

“I can’t tell who is more excited for us being here whether it’s us or the community, but this building has been under construction for a little over 2 years, and now we finally get to bring all this fun to the community of Sioux Falls,” General Manager Jared Hilliard said.

With over 65 different games and machines, anyone both young and old can get in on the fun.

“You can come out here if you are over 18 and play and act like a kid or if you are a kid you can come and be accompanied by a parent and have as much fun as you can handle,” Hilliard said.

Dave & Busters is not just a place to play games as you can also come out to watch sporting events on one of the biggest screens in South Dakota all while enjoying a wide variety of food items.

“Anything from wings, to nachos, to pretzel dogs, flatbreads, we have three varieties of burgers and multiple sandwiches,” Hilliard said.

The restaurant and gaming center is currently holding a special to get people to try both games and food at their location.

“For the month of April, we are doing a campaign called the ‘eat and play combo’ where you can combine one of our 7 most popular games with your gameplay,” Hilliard said.

Dave & Buster’s opens every day at 11 a.m. and is located at 2690 S. Lorraine Place in Sioux Falls.

