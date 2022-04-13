Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Dave & Buster’s opens to excited Sioux Falls community

“I can’t tell who is more excited for us being here whether it’s us or the community.”
The Sioux Falls Dave & Buster's features over 65 games.
The Sioux Falls Dave & Buster's features over 65 games.(Dakota News Now)
By Ernest Cottier
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dave & Buster’s opening in Sioux Falls has been a long time coming as people have been anxiously waiting for over two years.

“I can’t tell who is more excited for us being here whether it’s us or the community, but this building has been under construction for a little over 2 years, and now we finally get to bring all this fun to the community of Sioux Falls,” General Manager Jared Hilliard said.

With over 65 different games and machines, anyone both young and old can get in on the fun.

“You can come out here if you are over 18 and play and act like a kid or if you are a kid you can come and be accompanied by a parent and have as much fun as you can handle,” Hilliard said.

Dave & Busters is not just a place to play games as you can also come out to watch sporting events on one of the biggest screens in South Dakota all while enjoying a wide variety of food items.

“Anything from wings, to nachos, to pretzel dogs, flatbreads, we have three varieties of burgers and multiple sandwiches,” Hilliard said.

The restaurant and gaming center is currently holding a special to get people to try both games and food at their location.

“For the month of April, we are doing a campaign called the ‘eat and play combo’ where you can combine one of our 7 most popular games with your gameplay,” Hilliard said.

Dave & Buster’s opens every day at 11 a.m. and is located at 2690 S. Lorraine Place in Sioux Falls.

For more information click here.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Statehouse Reporter Austin Goss shares an image of votes cast in the South Dakota House of...
South Dakota House votes to impeach Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg, 36 to 31
Sioux Falls Mayoral Candidates Paul TenHaken (right), Taneeza Islam (center), and David...
2022 Sioux Falls election results
Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken speaks on April 12, 2022, following his reelection victory.
TenHaken wins the 2022 Sioux Falls mayoral election
Adam Tesch mug shot
Police: Woman claims held against her will, man faces multiple charges
School lockdown generic photo.
UPDATE: Student with knife triggered shelter-in-place at Sioux Valley High School

Latest News

Quincy Bear Robe mug shot
Grand Rapids hotel 19-year-old shooter suspect faces second-degree murder charges
File
South Dakota DANR announces $1.1 billion for water & environmental projects
It's time for Easter egg hunts!
Downtown Sioux Falls Easter egg hunt features 23 locations
Empire Mall in Sioux Falls (file photo)
Tullabee now open at The Empire Mall