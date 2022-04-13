Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Delta Air Lines drops surcharge for unvaccinated employees

FILE - Delta Air Lines passenger jets rest on the tarmac, Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at Boston...
FILE - Delta Air Lines passenger jets rest on the tarmac, Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at Boston Logan International Airport, in Boston.(AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Delta Air Lines is dropping an extra charge for employees who aren’t vaccinated against COVID-19.

Delta said Wednesday that it has dropped the $200-a-month surcharge, which applied to unvaccinated employees covered by the company’s health plan.

CEO Ed Bastian says Delta is dropping the charge because, he says, COVID-19 is now “a seasonal virus.”

U.S. airlines tried different approaches to encourage employees to get vaccinated — United Airlines made it a mandate.

Delta was the only one to impose an insurance surcharge.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Statehouse Reporter Austin Goss shares an image of votes cast in the South Dakota House of...
South Dakota House votes to impeach Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg, 36 to 31
Sioux Falls Mayoral Candidates Paul TenHaken (right), Taneeza Islam (center), and David...
2022 Sioux Falls election results
Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken speaks on April 12, 2022, following his reelection victory.
TenHaken wins the 2022 Sioux Falls mayoral election
Adam Tesch mug shot
Police: Woman claims held against her will, man faces multiple charges
School lockdown generic photo.
UPDATE: Student with knife triggered shelter-in-place at Sioux Valley High School

Latest News

Police spokesperson Michael Vega tells news outlets officers looked inside the apartment and...
Police find 2 dead kids in Miami apartment; mother arrested
President Joe Biden speaks to reporters before boarding Air Force One at Des Moines...
Biden: Russia war a ‘genocide,’ trying to ‘wipe out’ Ukraine
FILE PHOTO - Deputies tried several times to coral the donkey but were unsuccessful.
Donkey on the loose shot and killed after deputies failed to corral it, authorities say
New York City Police Department personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the...
Police hunt gunman who wounded 10 in Brooklyn subway attack