Downtown Sioux Falls Easter egg hunt features 23 locations
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - During this free event, participants are encouraged to explore downtown while collecting Easter treats and taking part in Easter activities.
Downtown Sioux Falls, Inc. (DTSF) and Avera will host the 4th Annual Downtown Restaurant Week on Saturday, April 16 from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 23 locations in downtown Sioux Falls including:
- Papa Woody’s
- Candy Cloud Factory
- Root Cellar
- Layered Elements
- La Luna Cafe
- Mary’s Mountain Cookies
- Severance Brewing Co
- Bloom Room Boutique
- Stockyards Ag Experience
- Sharing the Dream
- Sweetgrass Soapery
- Covert Artisan Ales & Cellar
- Prairie Cocoa & Confections
- Remedy Brewing Co.
- Rough Cut Social
- JLG Architects
- Home Porch Gifts
- Child’s Play Toys
- Lauriebelles
- CH Patisserie
- Bechtold’s Jewelry
- Baker Audiology
- Blarney Stone
Parking downtown is free on weekends and after 5 pm on Fridays.
A printable map download and more information can be found at DTSF.com/Event/4th-Annual-Easter-Egg-Hunt/.
