Downtown Sioux Falls Easter egg hunt features 23 locations

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - During this free event, participants are encouraged to explore downtown while collecting Easter treats and taking part in Easter activities.

Downtown Sioux Falls, Inc. (DTSF) and Avera will host the 4th Annual Downtown Restaurant Week on Saturday, April 16 from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 23 locations in downtown Sioux Falls including:

Papa Woody’s

Candy Cloud Factory

Root Cellar

Layered Elements

La Luna Cafe

Mary’s Mountain Cookies

Severance Brewing Co

Bloom Room Boutique

Stockyards Ag Experience

Sharing the Dream

Sweetgrass Soapery

Covert Artisan Ales & Cellar

Prairie Cocoa & Confections

Remedy Brewing Co.

Rough Cut Social

JLG Architects

Home Porch Gifts

Child’s Play Toys

Lauriebelles

CH Patisserie

Bechtold’s Jewelry

Baker Audiology

Blarney Stone

Parking downtown is free on weekends and after 5 pm on Fridays.

A printable map download and more information can be found at DTSF.com/Event/4th-Annual-Easter-Egg-Hunt/.

