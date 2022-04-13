Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Empire Mall will host Earth Day events on Saturday, April 23

Empire Mall in Sioux Falls (file photo)
Empire Mall in Sioux Falls (file photo)(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Empire Mall will celebrate Earth Week with events focused on sustainability, recycling, donations, and more.

To celebrate Earth Day, The Empire Mall will be accepting food donations all week long which will benefit the local nonprofit, Feeding South Dakota.

In addition, Empire Mall is teaming up with Give Back Box, offering guests the ability to give back to those in need. Customers will be able to reuse any cardboard box by filling it up with gently used clothing, shoes, and accessories, printing a free, prepaid shipping label and the donations will then be sent to a local charity.

According to a press release, the event will be in Center Court and will include fun games, eco-friendly crafts, snacks, and more for the first 100 kids on Saturday, April 23 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Feeding South Dakota is bringing two donation bins from Monday, April 18 to Friday, April 29, and will be accepting food donations. Members will be present during the event in Center Court to talk about ways shoppers can support the environment. Donations may include non-perishable items. Suggested food donation items include store-bought canned vegetables.

See TheEmpireMall.com for more details.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Statehouse Reporter Austin Goss shares an image of votes cast in the South Dakota House of...
South Dakota House votes to impeach Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg, 36 to 31
Sioux Falls Mayoral Candidates Paul TenHaken (right), Taneeza Islam (center), and David...
2022 Sioux Falls election results
Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken speaks on April 12, 2022, following his reelection victory.
TenHaken wins the 2022 Sioux Falls mayoral election
School lockdown generic photo.
UPDATE: Student with knife triggered shelter-in-place at Sioux Valley High School
Adam Tesch mug shot
Police: Woman claims held against her will, man faces multiple charges

Latest News

High Wind Advisory Aberdeen National Weather Service
National Weather Service: Current high wind warning in effect for Aberdeen
COVID-19 test being performed (file)
5 deaths reported in South Dakota’s weekly COVID-19 update
Sioux Falls Schools
Sioux Falls School District announces new date for last day of school
Jason Ravnsborg (file)
Ravnsborg’s Senate impeachment trial scheduled to begin June 21