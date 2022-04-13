Empire Mall will host Earth Day events on Saturday, April 23

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Empire Mall will celebrate Earth Week with events focused on sustainability, recycling, donations, and more.

To celebrate Earth Day, The Empire Mall will be accepting food donations all week long which will benefit the local nonprofit, Feeding South Dakota.

In addition, Empire Mall is teaming up with Give Back Box, offering guests the ability to give back to those in need. Customers will be able to reuse any cardboard box by filling it up with gently used clothing, shoes, and accessories, printing a free, prepaid shipping label and the donations will then be sent to a local charity.

According to a press release, the event will be in Center Court and will include fun games, eco-friendly crafts, snacks, and more for the first 100 kids on Saturday, April 23 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Feeding South Dakota is bringing two donation bins from Monday, April 18 to Friday, April 29, and will be accepting food donations. Members will be present during the event in Center Court to talk about ways shoppers can support the environment. Donations may include non-perishable items. Suggested food donation items include store-bought canned vegetables.

See TheEmpireMall.com for more details.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.