Grand Rapids hotel 19-year-old shooter suspect faces second-degree murder charges

RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Pennington County grand jury has indicted a man on a second-degree murder charge stemming from a shooting at a Grand Rapids hotel last month.

Officials say 19-year-old Myron Pourier was shot at the Grand Gateway Hotel during an argument on March 19 and died from his injuries on April 3.

Quincy Bear Robe, also 19, was arrested the day of the shooting after investigators interviewed witnesses. He originally was charged with aggravated assault and committing a felony with a firearm. The firearm charge still stands, but the assault charge has now been changed to murder.

A preliminary hearing was canceled after the grand jury made an indictment.

Defense attorney John Murphy says the state likes to present cases to grand juries instead of holding preliminary hearings because “grand juries meet in secret, the rules of evidence are not well enforced, and neither the defendant nor his or her counsel can attend.”

After this shooting, the hotel owner wrote “We will no longer allow any Native American on property,” which then sparked protests with the NDN. Five tribal leaders signed a Notice of Trespass. Indicating the hotel has violated the terms of a Treaty made with the Sioux in 1868 based on the location of the hotel, and the racist comments made that they say violate article one of the treaty.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.