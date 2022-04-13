How South Dakota state lawmakers voted for Ravnsborg impeachment

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Tuesday, the South Dakota House of Representatives voted on whether or not to impeach Attorney General Jason Ravsnborg.

The majority voted yes, to impeach Attorney General Ravsnbrog, with the final tally of 36 yays, and 31 nays.

Lawmakers who voted yes, to impeach Attorney General Ravnsborg Lawmakers who voted no, not to impeach Attorney General Ravnsborg David Anderson (R) Doug Barthel (R) Aaron Aylward (R) Drew Dennert (R) Hugh Bartles (R) Caleb Finck (R) Arch Beal (R) Lana Greenfield (R) Rocky Blare (R) Randy Gross (R) Shawn Bordeaux (D) Jon Hansen (R) Kirk Chaffee (R) Steven Haugaard (R) Roger Chase (R) Greg Jamison (R) Ryan Cwach (D) Kevin D. Jensen (R) Sydney Davis (R) Phil Jensen (R) Mike Derby (R) Chris Johnson (R) Fred Deutsch (R) Chris Karr (R) Becky Drury (R) Sam Marty (R) Linda Duba (D) Liz May (R) Mary Fitzgerald (R) John Mills (R) Tim Goodwin (R) Rhonda Milstead (R) Erin Healy (D) Paul R. Miskimins (R) Charles Hoffman (R) Tina L. Mulally (R) Jennifer Keintz (D) Ernie Otten (R) Lance Koth (R) Marty Overweg (R) Trish Ladner (R) Carl E. Perry (R) Oren Lesmeister (D) Kent Peterson (R) Will Mortenson (R) Sue Peterson (R) Jess Olson (R) Tom Pischke (R) Peri Pourier (D) Tony Randolph (R) Tim Reed (R) Rebecca Reimer (R) Taylor Rehfeldt (R) Bethany Soye (R) Lynn Schneider (R) Mike Stevens (R) Jamie Smith (D) Richard Vasgaard (R) Tamara St. John (R) Kaleb Weis (R) Richard Thomason (R) Spencer Gosch (R) Larry Tidemann (R) Mike Weisgram (R) Mark Willadsen (R) Dean Wink (R) Nancy York (R)

Ravnsborg becomes the first officeholder to be impeached in the history of the state of South Dakota. While he technically maintains the title of Attorney General, he is suspended until his fate is decided in the Senate. Chief Deputy Attorney General Charlie McGuigan will take over most of the day-to-day operations in the meantime.

According to a press release, the Dakota Institute for Legislative Solutions applauds the South Dakota House of Representatives for taking up and passing Articles of Impeachment against Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.