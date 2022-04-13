Avera Medical Minute
Man gets 2 years for multistate motorized golf cart thefts

Nathan Nelson mugshot
Nathan Nelson mugshot(KVLY)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (AP) - A Florida man linked to dozens of motorized cart thefts in North Dakota and several other states has been sentenced to two years in federal prison.

The FBI began investigating Nathan Rodney Nelson in July 2019 after the Cass County Sheriff’s Office in Fargo, North Dakota, asked for help in solving a series of golf cart thefts starting in 2017.

Nelson, a former Minnesota resident living in Apollo Beach, Florida, was eventually arrested in June 2020 while he was caught trying to steal golf carts from a dealer in Donalsonville, Georgia.

Investigators say Nelson stole at least 63 golf carts in seven states, worth at least $283,500.

