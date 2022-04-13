National Weather Service: Current high wind warning in effect for Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the National Weather Service Aberdeen SD there is a high wind warning in effect.

Authorities say the warning is in effect until 7 p.m. Thursday, April 14.

Also, late Wednesday afternoon Aberdeen can expect mostly cloudy skies with a 20 percent chance of light snow and west winds of 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

Wednesday night, Aberdeen will see wind, and have a 50 percent chance of light snow. Lows in the mid-20s. West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

