Ravnsborg’s Senate impeachment trial scheduled to begin June 21

Jason Ravnsborg (file)
Jason Ravnsborg (file)(South Dakota Attorney General Office)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The date for South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnborg’s impeachment trial in the Senate has been set.

The trial will take place June 21 and 22 at the Capitol, Senate President Pro Tempore Lee Schoenbeck said Wednesday.

Ravnsborg was impeached by a narrow vote in the House on Tuesday. Lawmakers voted to remove him from office over his role in a fatal crash where he struck and killed a pedestrian in 2020. By South Dakota law, the Senate trial must take place at least 20 days after the vote in the House.

It would take a two-thirds majority in the Senate to impeach Ravnsborg. If the Senate does vote to impeach, he would be the first elected official in South Dakota history to be removed from office in this fashion.

Mark Vargo, who serves as Pennington County State’s Attorney, will be the lead prosecutor in the Senate trial, Schoenbeck said. He will be assisted by Clay County State’s Attorney Alexis Tracy.

While he still technically holds the title of Attorney General, Ravnsborg is suspended until his Senate hearing. Chief Deputy Attorney General Charlie McGuigan will take over most of the day-to-day operations in the meantime.

