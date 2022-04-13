Sioux Falls School District announces new date for last day of school
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls School District has announced the new date for the last day of school.
The official last day of school has been changed from Tuesday, May 24 to Wednesday, May 25 to make up for a day of school that was missed in December due to the weather conditions at the time.
