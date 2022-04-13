Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Sioux Falls School District announces new date for last day of school

Even before the pandemic, school districts around South Dakota have been struggling to find...
Sioux Falls Schools(Dakota News Now)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls School District has announced the new date for the last day of school.

The official last day of school has been changed from Tuesday, May 24 to Wednesday, May 25 to make up for a day of school that was missed in December due to the weather conditions at the time.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Statehouse Reporter Austin Goss shares an image of votes cast in the South Dakota House of...
South Dakota House votes to impeach Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg, 36 to 31
Sioux Falls Mayoral Candidates Paul TenHaken (right), Taneeza Islam (center), and David...
2022 Sioux Falls election results
Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken speaks on April 12, 2022, following his reelection victory.
TenHaken wins the 2022 Sioux Falls mayoral election
Adam Tesch mug shot
Police: Woman claims held against her will, man faces multiple charges
School lockdown generic photo.
UPDATE: Student with knife triggered shelter-in-place at Sioux Valley High School

Latest News

COVID-19 test being performed (file)
5 deaths reported in South Dakota’s weekly COVID-19 update
Jason Ravnsborg (file)
Ravnsborg’s Senate impeachment trial scheduled to begin June 21
Highway I-29 storm debris
South Dakota Highway Patrol shows debris from storm on I-29
Quincy Bear Robe mug shot
Grand Rapids hotel 19-year-old shooter suspect faces second-degree murder charges