South Dakota DANR announces $1.1 billion for water & environmental projects

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A major new round of funding is set to pave the way for a number of environmental projects in South Dakota.

The state Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources announced on Wednesday over $1.1 billion in grants and loans for drinking water and wastewater projects across the state.

The funding includes $415 million in grants, $406 million of which comes from American Rescue Plan Act dollars. The rest of the funding is made up of $688 million in low-interest loans.

More than 90 organizations received funding, according to DANR officials.

“These projects will serve our grandchildren and their grandchildren,” said Gov. Kristi Noem in a pres release. “I am proud to support these community investments to ensure the people of South Dakota continue to have clean drinking water and safe disposal systems to serve their needs for decades to come.”

