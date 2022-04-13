TenHaken wins the 2022 Sioux Falls mayoral election

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls voters have reelected Paul Taken in the 2022 mayoral election.

Taneeza Islam conceded Tuesday evening. She trailed TenHaken by an over 2-to-1 vote margin at the time, with nearly half of precincts reporting.

Islam told Dakota News Now reporter Cooper Seamer she is bowing out of the race at her election watch party.

The third candidate in the race, David Zokaites, was a distant third at the time with only two percent of the vote.

TenHaken will serve a second consecutive term in the city government’s top job. He won his first election in 2018 after a runoff against Jolene Loetscher with 62% of the vote.

“You spend the first four years setting up the chessboard, building relationships, putting initiatives in play, and the next four years is really when you get to see the benefits of that,” TenHaken previously told Dakota News Now.

Mayor TenHaken was asked why he was running in the 2022 mayoral debate.

“It’s been a hard 4 years, but we sit here today with 19% sales tax growth here every year, 1% unemployment, crime that’s down on almost every category every year and I just feel a duty, a responsibility to continue what we started,” said Tenhaken. “There’s an optimism in Sioux Falls right now that I feel is very strong and I want to continue that momentum here in the next four years.”

