Tullabee now open at The Empire Mall

Empire Mall in Sioux Falls (file photo)
Empire Mall in Sioux Falls (file photo)(KSFY)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Empire Mall announced Tullabee is now open.

The store is located next to Victoria’s Secret and GNC. According to a press release, Tullabee is an Altar’d State brand that offers a vibrant collection of infant and youth clothing. With prints, graphics, and fun colors, their fashions bring children’s apparel to another level.

See The Empire Mall website for more information on the latest retail openings and the shop-your-way options offered such as in person, curbside pickup, and pickup in-store.

