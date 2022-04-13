Avera Medical Minute
Windy, decreasing clouds

Wednesday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 7:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Showers and thunderstorms have ended across the region. It’s still going to be windy across the region. Wind gusts between 50 and 60 mph will be possible. High Wind Warnings are in effect up north through Thursday. Other than a few flurries to the north, we should be done with this storm system. Highs will range from the upper 30s up north and out west to the low to mid 40s in the southeast.

The wind should stay with us over the next few days. Highs will stay in the upper 30s and low 40s through Thursday and Friday. Over the weekend, we’ll see highs for most of us in the 40s. There’s a chance we could see a few showers or flurries early Easter morning. Otherwise, we should stay dry this weekend.

Looking ahead to next week, we’ll see temperatures start to warm back into the 50s and 60s by the middle of the week. Right now, it looks like we should stay dry other than a slight chance for a few showers next Wednesday.

