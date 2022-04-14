Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

1-year-old needs 3 doses of Narcan after ingesting fentanyl, mother charged

Anna Chavez, 23, was booked into jail on a felony charge of child abuse.
Anna Chavez, 23, was booked into jail on a felony charge of child abuse.(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
By David Baker and Debra Dolan
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 7:58 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5/Gray News) – First responders and medical staff had to use three doses of Narcan on a 1-year-old boy after he ingested fentanyl, according to court documents.

AZFamily reports emergency crews were called to respond to a home in southwest Phoenix for reports of a toddler not breathing.

His mother, 23-year-old Anna Chavez, gave him CPR until they arrived.

Paramedics gave the little boy two doses of Narcan and rushed him to the hospital where he was given a third dose.

According to police, tests revealed the 1-year-old had fentanyl in his system.

Court documents say officers found eight counterfeit pills and about $10,000 in cash inside the home.

Chavez denied there could’ve been fentanyl in the home, saying she cleans the home, according to police.

She told officers she gave the boy a bottle in the morning and afternoon, and he was breathing normally.

Chavez was charged with felony child abuse.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aaron Carter's foster family says he made huge strides in the three years he lived with them....
Child with autism dies 2 months after adoption
Sioux Falls Mayoral Candidates Paul TenHaken (right), Taneeza Islam (center), and David...
2022 Sioux Falls election results
Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken speaks on April 12, 2022, following his reelection victory.
TenHaken wins the 2022 Sioux Falls mayoral election
Highway I-29 storm debris
South Dakota Highway Patrol shows debris from storm on I-29
Statehouse Reporter Austin Goss shares an image of votes cast in the South Dakota House of...
South Dakota House votes to impeach Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg, 36 to 31

Latest News

FILE - White House senior adviser Stephen Miller listens as President Donald Trump speaks...
AP source: Trump aide Miller to testify to Jan. 6 committee
A new expected to make its way to President Joe Biden's desk may change rules regarding 401(k)...
How Congress plans to buoy your retirement savings
The company says in government documents that the new recall will disable “Boombox” if owners...
Tesla issues 2nd recall for obstructing pedestrian warning
Thursday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team
Another windy and cold day