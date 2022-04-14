Another windy and cold day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A little light snow is falling in northern parts of the region. As far as accumulating snowfall is concerned, we’ll pick up another couple of inches potentially along the North Dakota state line as well as in northeastern South Dakota. Some isolated totals higher than 3 inches will be possible. Visibility will be reduced in northeastern South Dakota through today as the wind won’t be dying down much until tonight. High Wind Warnings, Wind Advisories, and Red Flag Warnings will be in effect for most of the region. Highs will be in the 30s north and 40s elsewhere the next few days. Friday will still be breezy, but the wind won’t be quite as bad. We’ll see sunshine finally returning for much of the area.

Saturday will be a quiet day, but it’s going to be cooler. Highs will once again only be in the 30s north and 40s elsewhere. Clouds will increase Saturday night as we track another round of a rain/snow mix. Accumulating snowfall is looking likely on Easter Sunday for central and eastern South Dakota where around 1 to 2 inches will be possible. Some isolated higher totals will be possible and due to temperatures warming up above freezing there will be some rain mixing in as well so not all of that will stick around.

Next week, we’ll see another chance for precipitation next Tuesday and Wednesday, but we should finally get back to the 50s and 60s by the end of next week and stay that way heading into next weekend.

