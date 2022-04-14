Avera Medical Minute
April 13th Plays of the Week

Top plays from Hockey, Baseball and Softball
By Zach Borg
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -On his birthday Jaksen Panzer’s howitzer put the Stampede ahead for good in a win over Des Moines.

Matt Brown’s single delivers one of the year’s first walk-off wins for Brandon Valley against Shanley.

Northern State’s Alexandria Arndt makes a diving tag for an out against Sioux Falls.

While Augustana’s Will Olson gets under an SMSU tag to score.

Our top spot goes to Augie softball’s Mary Pardo who hit four home runs in doubleheader sweep of Winona State, including three in one game.

And those are your Plays of the Week.

Minnesota Lynx draft USD's Hannah Sjerven