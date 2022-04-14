Avera to build South Dakota’s largest pickleball complex in southwest Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The sport of pickleball has been gaining in popularity in recent years, but facilities where it can be played are still limited. A new complex being built by Avera aims to help fix that.

Avera will develop 12 pickleball courts on its Louise Health Campus, the health system announced Thursday. Upon completion, this complex will be the largest dedicated pickleball facility in South Dakota, according to a press release from Avera.

Construction and development of the 12 courts, along with lighting and a restroom facility, will begin in mid-May on land east of the Avera Human Performance Center next to 77th Street. When the $1.5 million project is complete in early August, courts will be open and free to use by the public.

Post-tension concrete slab construction in the courts will provide for longer durability and protect against cracking or settling. A new parking lot will also be developed near the courts for ease of access.

Pickleball is a sport that combines elements of tennis, badminton and ping-pong. It can be played both indoors or outdoors on a badminton-sized court with a slightly modified tennis net. Two or four players can play with simple equipment that involves paddles and a plastic ball with holes.

More details about the project, as well as Avera’s other sports and healthy lifestyle programs, can be found here.

