Biden’s E15 green light good for POET, but what about drivers?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Tuesday marked a victory for Americans who have been gouged at the gas pump in recent months.

It also marked a colossal triumph for ethanol producers, especially in South Dakota, home to the world’s largest biofuel producer.

At an ethanol plant in Iowa, President Joe Biden announced he was lifting a federal rule that bars higher levels of ethanol in gasoline during the summer, allowing for the widespread sale of E15.

The plant is owned by POET, whose headquarters are in Sioux Falls.

“Anytime we can host the President of the United States at one of our plants, we’re really excited,” POET president Jeff Lautt said from his office in Sioux Falls in a Wednesday interview with Dakota News Now. He also noted Biden is the fourth U.S. president to visit a POET facility.

“It really showcases our ability to really tell the story of ethanol and what it can do for the country and what it can do for the world.”

Biden’s decision was mainly an effort to cut down on skyrocketing oil prices caused first by the fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic and most recently sanctions placed against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

E15, which contains 15 percent ethanol and 85 percent pure gasoline — is the cheapest gas at most pumps, and as of today is 70 cents less per gallon than gasoline with no bioethanol and five to 10 cents per gallon than E-10, which has 10 percent of the grain alcohol and is the most commonly-consumed gas in the country.

In turn, Biden’s move raised POET’s profile and stands to increase its profits.

Lautt chose to call the announcement a “small victory” for POET and focused more on what the temporary lift on E15 bans will do for the greater good.

“Low prices, cleaner environment, and of course energy independence is something that’s front-and-center, especially with the conflict that’s going on in Ukraine right now,” Jeff Lautt said. “I think all of a sudden it brings to light: Where are we going to get our energy from? Well, we can produce it right here, and it’s the cleanest liquid fuel that is made on the planet, hands down.”

While E15 is the cheapest gas available at most pumps, it contains less energy, and gives vehicles, on average, 8 percent less miles per gallon than pure gas, and 2 percent less than E10, according to a 2009 study published by the National Renewable Energy Laboratory.

One local gas station owner said it’s up to each car owner to calculate exactly how much you’re actually saving when using E15.

Regardless, Lautt said, “the positive impact and potential of E15 is so great because essentially every vehicle on the road today can use E15.”

The unfortunate thing for auto owners is only two percent of gas stations in the country — about 2,300 out of 150,000 — sell E15. There are 24 that sell E15 in Sioux Falls, and Lautt expects more to pick it up now that the June 1 through September 15 ban on it has been lifted. The higher demand for it will mean more stations will carry it.

Midway Service in Baltic has been selling E15 for several years.

“Should E-15 be the next unleaded gas? For sure,” Midway Service owner Bruce Vollan said. “That’s where we’re already going.”

Vollan carries E15 partly because it has found it to be profitable and also to support the local corn growers nearby. Corn is the main ingredient in ethanol.

But until the last couple months, many customers have been reluctant to try E15 because they had heard, read, or assumed it will do damage to the engine.

Vollan said his typical response is this:

”We have a full-service auto repair shop that has not seen an ethanol-related failure for any reason, Vollan said. “So, there’s that.”

Those worried auto owners may be confusing E10 and E15 with E85, which contains 85 percent ethanol and only 15 percent pure gasoline, and can potentially cause major damage to engines of cars that are not “flexible fuel vehicles,” like the Toyota Prius, Chevrolet Equinox, and Ford Fusion.

While E-10 and E-15 are safe for your car, truck, or SUV, it’s a hot debate just how safe they are for the environment.

”Ethanol today is 50 percent lower carbon emissions than gasoline,” Lautt said. “There’s lower tailpipe emissions and its renewable, and it’s better for the environment.”

Sierra Club of South Dakota vice-chair Mark Winegar has a different perspective.

“Ethanol is just a (backwards) way of subsidizing the fossil fuel industry,” Winegar said. “If you go to the gas station today, and you put ethanol in your car, you’re putting 90-plus percent gasoline into your car.

“Let’s forget fossil fuels and helping them out. They’ve done enough damage. Let’s start building renewable energy — wind, solar, geothermal. That’s where the future is.”

Winegar says electric automobiles are the future of land travel, and pointed to mainstream auto makers like Ford starting to build more.

Lautt’s response: “Ethanol is a great first step for improving fuel today, and we can continue to produce more, which we have demonstrated. E10 has been around for a while. It’s significantly improved the emissions for fuel. E15 just further improves that.

“So, I would say, the more we can expand the use of ethanol in the gas tank, the cleaner cars are going to become and the better the environment is going to be for it.”

Though they differ on how effective ethanol is at keeping air clean, Lautt and Winegar both are at odds with major oil companies, who have long campaigned against the increasing the amount of ethanol allowed in fuel tanks.

The four highest-revenue gas corporations in the world all made over $100 billion in 2021 and continue to spend millions in legal money to fight for every square inch of the energy marketplace it can protect, as ethanol businesses like POET and other renewable energies continue to expand and profit.

The federal restriction Biden has temporarily lifted is seen as outdated by Lautt and groups like the South Dakota Corn Growers Association, whose members stand to profit from increased ethanol sales because corn is a key ingredient in the product.

“Back when the fuel regulations were written, nobody contemplated higher blends of ethanol,” Lautt said. “It’s only been the last few decades that ethanol has been a liquid fuel component in the U.S., and it won’t surprise you that our opponents are threatened by a competition and would like to see the regulations stay in place and be outdated because it potentially limits competition.

“So, what we’re saying, it needs to be updated, modernized, and recognized that today, there’s a very large bioethanol industry that can make a significant impact to fuel prices in the U.S.”

Lautt said he is confident that eventually Biden’s temporary lift on the summertime regulations for E-15 will be permanent, despite continued resistance from big oil.

“It’s the right thing for America,” Lautt said. “It’s the right thing for consumers, and the industry can produce the volume it needs to meet the market demand.”

The downside of that demand and biofuel companies like POET having the ability to meet, detractors of it say, is the price of corn would also shoot up, and that would affect the cost of ethanol production. This, according to the website “Conserve Energy Future,” whose operator Rinkesh Kukreja was tabbed “one of the world’s top eco-conscious bloggers by Above Green, a website devoted to following eco blogs.

Uses of corn other than for fuel will also suffer, Kukreja wrote. For example, those utilizing corn as an animal feed.

Also, the lucrative prices of ethanol fuel could trigger most farmers to abandon food crops for ethanol production, which might also lead to an increase in food prices, Kukreja wrote.

“We would be much better served growing food,” Winegar said.

POET’s media specialist responded to this concern in an e-mail:

“The US can shift from E10 to E15 without cultivating a single new acre of cropland because yields continue to increase. Today the biofuels industry also has about 3 billion gallons of excess capacity.

Fuel prices impact food costs far more than grain.

Bioethanol production enhances the availability and affordability of food. In addition to producing biofuel, bioethanol production creates an abundance of nutritious animal feed that we supply to cattle, swine and poultry operations around the globe.”

