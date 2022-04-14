Closures due to blizzard remain in effect in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. - Record snowfall from a spring blizzard is shutting down government offices, schools and some businesses for a third day in North Dakota.

The Capitol and other state offices in Bismarck and beyond remained closed Thursday, public and private schools canceled classes or switched to virtual instruction, flights at the Bismarck Airport were canceled and some highways are still closed.

The National Weather Service’s blizzard warning for much of the state and smaller sections of South Dakota and Montana remained in effect Thursday. More than a foot of snow has fallen in Bismarck with about 2 feet in Dickinson and Glenburn.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.