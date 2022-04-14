Cold and Blustery Conditions to Continue

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- While we didn’t deal with the brunt of this latest storm system in regards to precipitation, the cold and strong winds have certainly made it’s presence felt with temperatures running 10-25 degrees below average for this time of the year and wind gusts exceeding 60 mph in spots. The cold temperatures and gusty winds will continue as we head into the start of Easter weekend.

TONIGHT: The storm system will finally move away from the region and higher pressure will begin to settle in. Skies will remain mostly cloudy to cloudy this evening with some light snow in northeast South Dakota. Clouds will clear out heading into the late evening and overnight hours. Winds will be out of the west and northwest at 25-45 mph through early evening, then decrease to 15-25 mph overnight. Lows fall back into the teens and 20s, with wind chill values dropping into the single digits.

FRIDAY: High pressure will keep us quiet heading into the start of the weekend with a partly cloudy sky. Winds will still be on the strong side out of the west-northwest at 15-25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Skies become mostly clear to clear Friday night as the high moves over the area and the winds decrease to 5-15 mph. Highs top out only in the 30s to low 40s with lows in the teens and 20s.

SATURDAY: The beautiful but cool weather will continue with a mainly sunny sky and highs in the 40s. Clouds increase Saturday night ahead of the next low pressure system and that will bring a chance of light wintry mix and light snow showers after midnight, so watch out for some slick spots.

EASTER SUNDAY: Wintry mix and light snow showers will persist throughout the day, gradually ending from west to east in the afternoon. The precipitation may change over to more of a light rain and wintry mix in the afternoon as temperatures warm. Snow accumulations look to remain minimal as the air temperature and ground temperature should be warm enough. Winds will become gusty behind the system, especially in central and western South Dakota. Skies clear out Sunday night as higher pressure moves in. Highs will mostly be in the 40s with some cooler temperatures northeast.

NEXT WEEK: Monday looks pleasant with lots of sunshine, but another system will bring a chance of some light rain showers, possibly mixing with a few wet snowflakes early in the day Tuesday into Wednesday morning. Sunshine returns after that will remain that way to round out the week before chances of showers potentially return heading into next weekend. Highs will begin the week in the 30s and 40s, but will climb into the 60s and 70s by Friday.

