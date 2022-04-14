Avera Medical Minute
Flags at half-staff at State Capitol in honor of former State Senator Jim Peterson

A flag flies at half-staff.
A flag flies at half-staff.(MGN / Credit: Mark Buckawicki)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Thursday, Gov. Noem ordered that flags be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol from sunrise until sunset on Saturday, April 16, in honor of former State Senator James “Jim” Peterson.

Peterson served in the State Senate from 2005 to 2010 and from 2015 to 2016, and in the State House of Representatives from 2001 to 2004 and from 2013 to 2014.

