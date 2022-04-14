Four bands added to Regatta and Music Festival lineup

WORTHINGTON, M.N. (Dakota News Now) - A total of five musical acts have been booked for this year’s Worthington Windsurfing Regatta and Music Festival, set for June 10-12 along Sailboard Beach.

According to a press release Easton Corbin, the headliner for this year’s festival, will perform at 9 p.m. Friday, June 10. Corbin, who was named Billboard’s Top New Country Artist in 2010, has a pair of No. 1 hits to his resume, “A Little More Country Than That” and “Roll with It,” as well as seven top 10 singles.

Corbin will be joined in Worthington by a variety of entertainers performing in multiple musical genres.

“We are excited to release the full 2022 Regatta music lineup,” said Josh Miller, president of the Windsurfing Regatta and Music Festival Board of Directors. “Barry Roberts, our music committee chair, was able to put together a number of great options for the board to look at and go after. This music lineup should attract a lot of people from around the area and make for some great entertainment.”

Officials say opening for Corbin on Friday night will be Maiden Dixie, who is scheduled to take the festival stage at 7 p.m. Breaking onto the music scene in the fall of 2011 – and appearing at the Windsurfing Regatta and Music Festival in 2015 Maiden Dixie is a quintet that blends country, rock, blues, and folk. The band features Worthington native Wesley Berger on bass and vocals.

Three musical acts are now scheduled to perform Saturday including Legacy of the Loud, Brad Morgan, and Viva Knievel.

Legacy Of The Loud is a rock band based out of the Twin Cities that brings together accomplished musicians to create a one-of-a-kind medley format covering top-selling artists like Journey, Led Zeppelin, AC/DC, Guns N Roses, Bon Jovi, Aerosmith, and many more. Legacy Of The Loud will kick off its show at 4 p.m. Saturday.

Set to perform at 7 p.m. Saturday night is Brad Morgan, an Iowa-born country music artist, and songwriter who currently resides in Nashville. Morgan continues to play shows in the Midwest, including the Iowa Lake. He was nominated for Midwest Country Music Organization’s 2019 “Male Vocalist of the Year,” 2019 “Song of the Year” and 2021 “Entertainer of the Year.”

Officials say, closing Saturday’s musical tripleheader is Viva Knievel, which promotes itself as “an 8-to-100-piece fearless American wrecking ball” and plays everything from rock classics and funk to modern favorites. The band, according to its website, “boasts chaotic stage shows, salute-inducing patriotism, face-melting guitar solos and earth-rumbling renditions of all your favorite songs that other bands are too afraid to play.” Viva Knievel, which also features a full horn section, takes the Sailboard Beach stage at 9 p.m.

As always, admission to the festival and its live musical entertainment is free and made possible by great sponsors, food vendors and beverage sales.

“We will have country, rock, and some of the best cover bands in the Midwest that do a little of everything,” Miller said. “See you all lakeside, June 10-12 at Sailboard Beach.”

