Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Great Plains Zoo is hosting egg hunts, Easter Bunny & more on Saturday

(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Great Plains Zoo and Delbridge Museum of Natural History (GPZ) is having a Hug a Bunny daylong Easter event.

Saturday, April 16 will be a day of egg hunts, Easter Bunny visits, stories, and keeper chats. The Sanford Family Carousel will also be running for the first time this season.

Special event admission pricing will be in effect. Zoo members are encouraged to buy ahead at GreatZoo.org/Events/Hug-a-Bunny to save $2 per ticket.

Hug a Bunny Schedule

• 10:15 a.m. Morning Egg Hunt | Rhino Green

• 10:30 a.m. Bunny Storytime | Education Center

• 11 a.m. Keeper Chat | Squirrel Monkey

• 1 p.m. Animal Storytime | Education Center

• 1:30 p.m. Keeper Chat |Hy-Vee Face-to-Face Farm

• 2 p.m. Keeper Chat | Snow Monkey

• 2:30 p.m. Bunny Storytime | Education Center

• 3 p.m. Afternoon Egg Hunt | Rhino Green

Plan your GPZ visit at GreatZoo.org.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aaron Carter's foster family says he made huge strides in the three years he lived with them....
Child with autism dies 2 months after adoption
Sioux Falls Mayoral Candidates Paul TenHaken (right), Taneeza Islam (center), and David...
2022 Sioux Falls election results
Highway I-29 storm debris
South Dakota Highway Patrol shows debris from storm on I-29
Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken speaks on April 12, 2022, following his reelection victory.
TenHaken wins the 2022 Sioux Falls mayoral election
Statehouse Reporter Austin Goss shares an image of votes cast in the South Dakota House of...
South Dakota House votes to impeach Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg, 36 to 31

Latest News

Police: Man took a bike from kids and swung a hatchet at owner
Sioux Falls Police investigate after a man was hit by a car.
Police: Driver hit pedestrian with car after multiple attempts
Jackson Shane Phillips
Man arrested in connection to Lincoln County death now charged with murder
An example of a pickleball court complex provided by Avera. When completed, Avera's complex in...
Avera to build South Dakota’s largest pickleball complex in southwest Sioux Falls