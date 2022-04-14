Great Plains Zoo is hosting egg hunts, Easter Bunny & more on Saturday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Great Plains Zoo and Delbridge Museum of Natural History (GPZ) is having a Hug a Bunny daylong Easter event.

Saturday, April 16 will be a day of egg hunts, Easter Bunny visits, stories, and keeper chats. The Sanford Family Carousel will also be running for the first time this season.

Special event admission pricing will be in effect. Zoo members are encouraged to buy ahead at GreatZoo.org/Events/Hug-a-Bunny to save $2 per ticket.

Hug a Bunny Schedule

• 10:15 a.m. Morning Egg Hunt | Rhino Green

• 10:30 a.m. Bunny Storytime | Education Center

• 11 a.m. Keeper Chat | Squirrel Monkey

• 1 p.m. Animal Storytime | Education Center

• 1:30 p.m. Keeper Chat |Hy-Vee Face-to-Face Farm

• 2 p.m. Keeper Chat | Snow Monkey

• 2:30 p.m. Bunny Storytime | Education Center

• 3 p.m. Afternoon Egg Hunt | Rhino Green

Plan your GPZ visit at GreatZoo.org.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.