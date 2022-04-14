High winds impacting drivers and workers in the region

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The area’s roller coaster of weather continues as the region now endures severe winds leading to several semi-truck rollovers.

The impact of the wind could also be felt within the city of Sioux Falls. Chris Ramsey and Jerry Hillberg Jr. with Paradigm Construction have been working up in the air on an apartment complex.

“From day to day it’s kind of tough to adjust to the weather,” Hillberg Jr. said.

“Got to keep your eyes open and be aware of everything around you,” Ramsey said.

Paying attention is even more important when they go up on those aerial boom lifts.

“The gust can move the baskets. Normally one man can carry a sheet whereas when the wind is like this you’d rather put two men on it,” Ramsey said.

“Be careful, pay attention to your every move, always wear your fall protection make sure you’re tied off at all times,” Hillberg Jr. said.

If those in the city are feeling the impacts of the wind that means it’s much worse for those in open areas, such as on the interstate.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol has responded to at least seven reports of roll-overs.

Sgt. Chris Lindner has recommendations for those trying to pass taller vehicles on the interstate.

“The wind may subside for a short duration but once you pass, once that wind reengages that vehicle, you have to make sure you’re maintaining good control,” Lindner said.

There have also been problems with visibility, including snow in northern South Dakota and North Dakota, as well as dust in parts of southeastern South Dakota.

Highway Patrol advises those living in a city to avoid any unnecessary trips out of town, and they have advice for those who do travel on the interstate.

“Be very cognizant of your driving keep your hands on that steering wheel and watch your speed,” Lindner said.

