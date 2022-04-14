Josiah’s is back with a new flow to dining and renovations

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Downtown cafe and bakery Josiah’s has re-opened, after an approximately month-long closure for rearranging and renovations.

Google Maps still shows Josiah’s as being temporarily closed, however, Dakota News Now has confirmed Josiah’s is in has re-opened as of Thursday, April 14.

One of the changes to the flow is the line to order. Now the line is formed to the left as you walk into the dining room.

As you walk to the left, Josiah’s merch, including their dog treats and toys, are set up to the left of the dining room where the water and soda station used to be. The pastries are also lined up against the left wall.

The soda station, silverware, coffee toppings, and takeout boxes are all located in a corner next to the coffee-making station.

Josiah's new layout (Kesia Cameron)

Some walls in the center of the restaurant have been knocked down giving the dining room a more open feel. The fireplace is in the same spot.

Josiah’s also has a bar that faces the street where people can sit with outlets to charge their laptops.

Josiah's bar (Kesia Cameron)

Additionally, the bathrooms now have three stalls for both men and women and a meeting room has been added downstairs that can hold 20 people.

