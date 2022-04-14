Avera Medical Minute
Josiah’s is back with a new flow to dining and renovations

Josiah's
Josiah's(Kesia Cameron)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Downtown cafe and bakery Josiah’s has re-opened, after an approximately month-long closure for rearranging and renovations.

Google Maps still shows Josiah’s as being temporarily closed, however, Dakota News Now has confirmed Josiah’s is in has re-opened as of Thursday, April 14.

One of the changes to the flow is the line to order. Now the line is formed to the left as you walk into the dining room.

Caption

As you walk to the left, Josiah’s merch, including their dog treats and toys, are set up to the left of the dining room where the water and soda station used to be. The pastries are also lined up against the left wall.

Caption

The soda station, silverware, coffee toppings, and takeout boxes are all located in a corner next to the coffee-making station.

Josiah's new layout
Josiah's new layout(Kesia Cameron)

Some walls in the center of the restaurant have been knocked down giving the dining room a more open feel. The fireplace is in the same spot.

Caption

Josiah’s also has a bar that faces the street where people can sit with outlets to charge their laptops.

Josiah's bar
Josiah's bar(Kesia Cameron)

Additionally, the bathrooms now have three stalls for both men and women and a meeting room has been added downstairs that can hold 20 people.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

